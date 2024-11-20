Denzel Washington says two more Equalizer movies are on the way: "We’re doing four and five"

Despite Denzel Washington’s vigilante seemingly retiring at the end of The Equalizer 3 , the star says that there will be two more movies in the franchise, and they are on the way.

"I told them I would do another Equalizer, and we’re doing four and five," said Washington in an interview with Esquire . Although last year director Antoine Fuqua told us that the 2023 movie marked the franchise's finale , there can always be one more mission. And it sounds like if the fans want it, Washington is more than willing to do it.

"People love those daggone Equalizers," added the Gladiator 2 star. "But I’ve come to realize that the Equalizer films are for me, too, because they’re for the people. They want me to go get the bad guys. 'We can’t get them, so you go get them.' And I say, Okay, I’ll get them! Just wait right there. I’ll be right back!"

The first Equalizer movie, based on the '80s TV series of the same name, premiered in 2019 and introduced us to Washington's ex-Marine and DIA officer Robert McCall. Birthing one of the best action movie franchises, the first movie sees McCall rescue a young girl being controlled by violent gangsters, and in The Equalizer 2, he goes for a gang of thugs who kill his former colleague. Then in the fan favorite third, which still stands at a stellar 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes , McCall movies to Italy where he takes on the Italian mafia.

At this point, no synopsis has been revealed for The Equalizer 4, but we are guessing the mission will have to be pretty big to bring McCall out of retirement. This is just one of a stack of projects the star has coming up, as Washington recently revealed he will star in Marvel’s Black Panther 3 .

The Equalizer 4 and 5 do not have release dates at this time. For more, check out our writer's opinion piece on how Denzel Washington steals the show in Gladiator 2 , or keep up with upcoming movies heading your way.