Black Panther 3 director Ryan Coogler confirms Denzel Washington is joining the film in a special role: "There's no fiction out there about that"
Denzel Washington is officially set to join the MCU in Black Panther 3
Filmmaker Ryan Coogler has confirmed that he's working on Black Panther 3, and that he has indeed written a part specifically for legendary actor Denzel Washington.
Late in 2024, Washington teased that filmmaker Coogler was not only hard at work on Black Panther 3, but he was also writing Washington a special part for the film - an admission that forced Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to confirm that Black Panther 3 was indeed in development.
Now, speaking on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony, Coogler has offered up his own official word that Washington is on board for a part. In the segment, delightfully titled "F*** with it or F*** Outta Here," guests either lend credence to social media rumors or dismiss them, leading Coogler to reveal that he very much F***'s with Denzel, and that the rumor of his involvement in Black Panther 3 is nothing less than absolute fact.
"That's big F*** with it. Big time, bro…All of that, all of the above bro," Coogler states when asked about the rumors, confirming that he's working on a specific role and a specific character for Washington to take on in Black Panther 3. "There's no fiction out there about that," he succinctly concludes.
Coogler does stop short of offering any clues or details about what that role and character may be, but it's official: Denzel Washington is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in one of his last planned roles before retirement. He also plans to take on the Shakespearean roles of Othello and King Lear, and the role of Rome's ancient enemy Hannibal, along with a role in a film by 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen.
Black Panther 3 is currently in development. Check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
