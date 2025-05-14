Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon co-writer says they've got "very detailed outlines" for another four films, but isn't sure if they'll reach Netflix: "With some luck, we'll get to go back to that world"

The co-writer of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon series has given a tentative update on the future of the Netflix franchise.

Speaking to I Minutemen, Kurt Johnstad reveals there are outlines for four more movies in the sci-fi universe, which features warriors fighting back against the almighty Imperium forces of the Motherworld.

"We outlined movies 3, 4, 5, and 6. Those decisions are way above me, how those things are made and where the money is going to come from. I hope we get a chance to tell that story to its very end because it's an amazing world and I love writing those characters," Johnstad said.

On Rebel Moon's future, Johnstad added, "We know where we can go and we have very detailed outlines – Zack has literally plotted out the whole world. So, with some luck and an act of God, we'll get to go back to that world."

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire was released on Netflix back in 2023. A sequel, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, later followed in 2024. As has become Zack Snyder's calling card, a director's cut was also released, expanding the world and lore of the property across more than six hours of runtime.

Since then, however, there's been very little movement for Rebel Moon fans to cling to. Snyder's next film is slated to be UFC-centric drama Brawler, which Johnstad says they're "hoping" to shoot either at the end of 2025 or in January 2026.

"Zack is starting to talk to actors and really just finding the right people that can pull off being professional fighters and athletes," Johnstad teased.

