Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon director's cuts get alternative titles, which have been secretly revealed

Official titles for the director's cuts of Zack Snyder’s Netflix sci-fi action movies Rebel Moon Part 1 and 2 have been reportedly revealed, and they are vastly different from the originals.

According to listings on FilmRatings , Snyder’s director’s cut of Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire is titled Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice Of Blood, and Rebel Moon Part Two – The Scargiver 's cut is titled Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse Of Forgiveness.

We already had an idea of the first movie’s director’s cut title earlier this year , along with its R rating. But confirmation of Part Two’s alternative title is new and has been rated R or strong bloody violence and gore throughout, strong sexuality, nudity, and some language.

Starring Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Staz Nair, and Michiel Huisman, Rebel Moon follows a group of warriors who join together to save a colony on the edge of the galaxy against a tyrannical force.

The sci-fi adventure is split into two parts which hit Netflix in December 2023, and April 2024. Now fans are eagerly awaiting the 'Snyder cuts' of both movies which are expected to drop on Netflix this year.

According to Snyder, the cuts will be over an hour longer than the originals with a whole new opening . Rebel Moon parts 1 and 2 came in at just over 2 hours each, meaning the cuts will be at least 3 hours long, but what will that extra hour include exactly? Well, in an exclusive interview with GamesRadar+ , Snyder described the first one as an "alternate universe version of the movie," and star Skrein revealed it includes a rather risque extension of his character Noble’s sexual interaction with an alien creature. "The people at Netflix keep saying to me, 'Have you seen the R-rated cut yet?' and they say, 'Have you seen your alien sex scene yet?'" Skrein said.

But the adventure won't stop there, as Snyder already has plans for a whole extended universe including four to six movies . "We definitely have a story in mind, if we were to go forward," Snyder told GamesRadar+ in reference to a third movie. "We're waiting to have the totality of these movies come out, including the director's cut… But yeah, excited to make more Rebel Moon movies, if that was in the offing."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors