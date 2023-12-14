Zack Snyder reveals the Rebel Moon director's cut has a whole new opening

Zack Snyder has revealed more about the Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire director's cut, and it will have a brand new opening focusing on Ed Skrein's villainous Admiral Noble.

The director's cut is coming in 2024, and will be much longer than the standard version, with new scenes that will add to the story.

"It's, like, an hour longer and has a whole other opening that's all Ed," Snyder told Express.co.uk. "It's really crazy.”

Skrein's Noble is part of the Motherworld, the brutal dictatorship ruling the universe. He arrives to the peaceful farming moon of Veldt, which spells disaster for the community: that spurs Sofia Boutella's Kora to set out seeking warriors who can help her make a stand against the Motherworld's armies.

The ensemble cast includes Ray Fisher as revolutionary Darian Bloodaxe, Staz Nair as the regal Tarak, Doona Bae as legendary swordswoman Nemesis, E. Duffy as resistance fighter Milius, Djimon Hounsou as former Motherworld General Titus, Charlie Hunnam as smuggler Kai, and Michiel Huisman as Veltdian farmer Gunnar. Anthony Hopkins is the voice of robotic knight Jimmy, while Carey Elwes plays the former king.

Rebel Moon – Part Two, titled The Scargiver, is also on the way, arriving in April 2024. "I remember Zack saying with the second movie that he wanted it to feel like Dunkirk ," Skrein told GamesRadar+ of the follow-up. "So it's like, there's a space at the beginning, and then it's going off. And it's really, really going off. And, you know, Return of the King , Lord of the Rings vibes where it's like, 'Okay, we kind of know where they're going.' It's like, 'Alright, now let's just sit back, eat loads of popcorn, and watch it all kickoff.'"

Rebel Moon – Part One hits Netflix this December 21 in the US and December 22 in the UK, with a limited theatrical release from December 15. For even more, check out our interview with Snyder and the cast on mythology, female empowerment, and griffin taming, and see Snyder's update on the Army of the Dead universe on Netflix.

You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies streaming now.