Zack Snyder talks the future of the Army of Dead universe on Netflix – and teases a "crazy" sequel

Rebel Moon isn't the only universe Zack Snyder has brewing on Netflix.

2021 saw the release of Army of the Dead, the director's return to the zombie genre; his feature directorial debut was Dawn of the Dead, a remake of George Romero's classic.

Army of the Dead is anything but a straightforward undead movie, though, weaving in a time loop, aliens, and mythological vaults that are almost impossible to crack (expanded on further in prequel Army of Thieves).

Another Army of the Dead prequel in the form of an animated series featuring a star-studded cast was also set to hit Netflix, though updates on the project have been scarce in the years following the movie's release. Snyder, though, is still very excited about the future.

"I'm a huge fan of the Army universe," he tells GamesRadar+ when we sit down in a London hotel to talk Rebel Moon. "We were working on – and are trying to get back up – our Army animated series, which was really cool. We recorded the whole thing, we recorded all the voices – Christian Slater, all these cool people. Super fun.

"In that, we really did the same thing of developing this big world building concept," he continues, referencing the sizeable mythology created for Rebel Moon. "My idea for Army 2 is Planet of the Dead, which is a much more – [it] scales in a crazy way, so super excited about it. Right now, obviously I'm trying to run parallel courses with these two monsters, but [I'm] really excited that people are excited to see more from the Army universe because I love it."

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire arrives on Netflix this December 21 in the US and December 22 in the UK, with a limited theatrical release from December 15. For more, see our interviews with Snyder and the cast on Rebel Moon – Part Two and building the mythology of Part One.

