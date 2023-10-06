Rebel Moon director's cuts will add to the story – and not just be deleted scenes

Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic based on an old Star Wars pitch, is hitting Netflix in two parts.

In classic Zack Snyder fashion, though, the director is already working on R-rated director's cuts of each film that will offer deeper character beats and even more gloriously violent speedramped action. But, these will be unique from regular director's cuts for a key reason.

"The difference [this time] is that we've planned for it… it's not an afterthought," producer Deborah Snyder tells Total Film magazine in the new issue, which hits newsstands on Thursday, October 12 and features Ridley Scott on the cover. "We're still tweaking, but they'll probably be 45-minutes to an hour longer, each one. You get more character. You get a lot more of everything. It's not just a few deleted scenes."

The films see a peaceful colony threatened by the sinister Imperium, with a lone warrior – Sofia Boutella's Kora – setting off to gather allies to make a stand against the enemies. Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, Jena Malone and Ed Skrein co-star.

You can see a new, menacing look at Skrein as his villainous character in our exclusive image above.

Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire will land on Netflix this December 22, while Part Two: The Scargiver will drop just four months later in April, after both films were shot and edited simultaneously.

