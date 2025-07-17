After an "exhausting, long process" of making two Rebel Moon movies back-to-back, director Zack Snyder is taking a "bit of a break" from his Netflix creation
Rebel Moon is on hiatus
Zack Snyder says there are "tons of stories" he could tell in his Rebel Moon universe, but is currently on a "bit of a break" from his sci-fi Netflix property.
"I’m working on an LAPD SWAT movie [for Netflix],” Snyder told Variety of his current plans. "So I was like, OK, well, I’m gonna just sort of let that Rebel Moon world boil for a minute, and I’m gonna go do this."
With how quickly Snyder pumped out two full-fat Rebel Moon movies, it should come as a little surprise that the director is keen to take a brief step back from the universe, which saw a band of rebels from across the galaxy fighting back against the Imperium.
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire was released in December 2023 with a sequel, The Scargiver, following soon after in April 2024. Two sets of director's cuts – as has become Snyder's trademark – also made their way onto Netflix.
"It was a very exhausting, long process doing the two movies together," Snyder admitted. "So it was nice to have a bit of a break from it. I love it like crazy, but it’s nice to have a bit of a break. So yeah, we’ll see after I finish this, when I come back, where we are with everything."
Alongside his LAPD project, Snyder is helping to bring a 300 TV series to life. The director also recently made a cameo in Rick and Morty season 8 alongside DC Studios boss James Gunn.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
