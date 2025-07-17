After an "exhausting, long process" of making two Rebel Moon movies back-to-back, director Zack Snyder is taking a "bit of a break" from his Netflix creation

Zack Snyder says there are "tons of stories" he could tell in his Rebel Moon universe, but is currently on a "bit of a break" from his sci-fi Netflix property.

"I’m working on an LAPD SWAT movie [for Netflix],” Snyder told Variety of his current plans. "So I was like, OK, well, I’m gonna just sort of let that Rebel Moon world boil for a minute, and I’m gonna go do this."

With how quickly Snyder pumped out two full-fat Rebel Moon movies, it should come as a little surprise that the director is keen to take a brief step back from the universe, which saw a band of rebels from across the galaxy fighting back against the Imperium.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire was released in December 2023 with a sequel, The Scargiver, following soon after in April 2024. Two sets of director's cuts – as has become Snyder's trademark – also made their way onto Netflix.

"It was a very exhausting, long process doing the two movies together," Snyder admitted. "So it was nice to have a bit of a break from it. I love it like crazy, but it’s nice to have a bit of a break. So yeah, we’ll see after I finish this, when I come back, where we are with everything."

Alongside his LAPD project, Snyder is helping to bring a 300 TV series to life. The director also recently made a cameo in Rick and Morty season 8 alongside DC Studios boss James Gunn.

See what else is on the way with our guides to new TV shows and upcoming movies.