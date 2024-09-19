17 years after the film was released, Zack Snyder gives an exciting update on his 300 TV series
This is Sparta!
After reports speculated whether or not Zack Snyder would be involved with the upcoming 300 TV series, we now have confirmation – and we know it's officially in the works.
"We're just getting ready to dive in and get to work on it. It's super fun, I love the world," Snyder told ComicBook. "And even just in the preliminary meetings we've had talking about, like, 'What if this happened or that happened,' just a lot of it's just really fun to like go, wow, it's a rich standard. It's similar to this [Twilight of the Gods] in a weird way. As far as there's a lot of underpinnings."
The flagship film, based on the 1998 comic book series of the same name, hit theaters in 2007 and grossed $456 million against a budget of $60 million. Snyder directed the pic from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kurt Johnstad and Michael B. Gordon. Gerard Butler starred as Leonidas, King of Sparta; with Lena Headey as Queen Gorgo. A sequel, this time directed by Noam Murro and written by Snyder and Johnstad, hit theaters in 2014 but was met with mixed reviews.
A third film, this time telling the story of Alexander the Great, was planned but never came to fruition. The upcoming series will reportedly be a prequel, though Snyder has not yet confirmed whether he will write and direct in addition to executive-producing.
300 is streaming now on Hulu. The TV show spin-off does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.
