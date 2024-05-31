A 300 TV show is in the works - and Zack Snyder might be back to direct

It's been 17 years since the film's release, but that's not stopping Warner Bros. from developing a TV show based on the historical action pic 300.

Per Variety, the show would serve as a prequel to the 2007 film – and director and co-writer Zack Snyder is in early talks to helm and executive produce, with the series produced under his Stone Quarry banner.

300, based on the 1998 comic book series of the same name, hit North American theaters in 2007 and grossed $456 million against a budget of $60 million. Snyder directed the pic from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kurt Johnstad and Michael B. Gordon. Gerard Butler starred as Leonidas, King of Sparta; with Lena Headey as Queen Gorgo. The cast included Dominic West, Vincent Regan, Michael Fassbender, Peter Mensah, Kelly Craig, and Stephen McHattie.

A sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire hit theaters in 2014, starring Eva Green and Heady. The film received mixed reviews, but still succeeded at the box office with a worldwide gross of $337 million against a $110 million budget.

Snyder told The Playlist back in 2021 that he had penned a third installment, this time about Alexander the Great, titled Blood and Ashes, but that Warner Bros. had ultimately passed. A writer has not yet been attached to the prequel TV show project.

300 is streaming now on Hulu. The TV show spin-off does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.