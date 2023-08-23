The Snyder Cut of Rebel Moon will be an hour longer

Zack Snyder has confirmed that his director's cut of upcoming sci-fi epic Rebel Moon will have an hour of extra footage – and shared how different it's been to make an extended cut of a movie with Netflix compared to other studios.

"The director’s cut is close to an hour of extra content, so I think it’s a legitimate extended universe version," Snyder told Netflix's Tudum site. "You really get to see a lot. It’s just more painted-in all the way. The director’s [cut] is a settle-in deep dive, which I have notoriously done throughout my career. I don’t know how I got into this director’s cut thing, but what I will say about it is that, for me, the director’s cuts have always been something I had to fight for in the past and nobody wanted it. It was this bastard child that I was always trying to put together because they felt like there was a deeper version."

Of course, the most talked about cut relating to this particular director is the Snyder Cut of 2017's Justice League, which was finally released after a dedicated fan campaign in 2021. The filmmaker also still has plans to release a director's cut of his 2011 action movie Sucker Punch.

He continued: "And with Netflix, we shot scenes just for the director’s cut. So in that way, it’s really a revelation because it gives that second kick at the can for big fans, like a real discovery that they would not [otherwise] get."

Rebel Moon is set to be split into two parts, with the first (titled A Child of Fire) releasing later this year and the second (The Scargiver) following next spring. The sci-fi movie centers around a peaceful colony at the edge of space whose lives are turned upside down when they're attacked by the armies of a brutal dictator.

The colony sends Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, as an envoy to seek help from neighboring planets. The ensemble cast also includes Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Corey Stoll, Djimon Hounsou, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher.

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire arrives on Netflix on December 22.