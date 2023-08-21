Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movies get intriguing new titles – and Part 2 could release in April 2024

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is arriving in two parts – and by the sounds of things, Part 2 will hit Netflix sooner rather than later. If that wasn't enough, both movies have also reportedly received intriguing new titles.

Per a new report from What's on Netflix, the streamer is looking at an April 2024 release window for Part 2. Considering Part 1 is slated for release on December 22, that would be a very short wait indeed. The site also says there is a plan for "at least three" Rebel Moon movies, too, so we could be seeing even more from the sci-fi world soon.

The film's reported titles have also been unveiled by the site: Part 1 is said to be called Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, while the second installment is said to be named Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver. While those titles don't give much away about the plot, they do hint at a pretty serious tone.

That shouldn't come as a huge surprise, though, as it has already been revealed that both parts will be receiving an extended, R-rated cut.

Snyder has teased the sci-fi scale of the movie before, and it sounds truly epic, with the director comparing it to Man of Steel's Krypton scenes. "That's kind of what we're doing in Rebel Moon, but on the biggest steroids that I can give it," he said. "Frankly, what I'm really interested [in] with this movie is creating a romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is frankly as big as you can make the movie."

Rebel Moon Part 1 arrives this December 22. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.