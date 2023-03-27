Zack Snyder's new sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is set to get two extended R-rated cuts

Rebel Moon, the upcoming sci-fi epic from Zack Snyder, is not only being split into two parts because of its scale , but each installment is also getting an extended, R-rated cut.

"We just did the first temp mix for the preview of part one, and it's very exciting," Andy Koyama, who's working in the movie's sound department, told SlashFilm (opens in new tab). "It's a big, huge, space – they probably don't want me to say this – 'Star Wars'-y, 'rebels against the evil empire' thing over all sorts of different worlds. It's really fun.

"There's going to be two films. I think we're mixing that from June to February. And there's also going to be extended R-rated versions of each of the two films, so we're going to be mixing four different features."

Rebel Moon centers around a peaceful colony at the edge of space whose lives are turned upside down when they're attacked by the armies of a brutal dictator. The colony sends Kora, played by Sofia Boutella, as an envoy to seek help from neighboring planets. The ensemble cast also includes Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Corey Stoll, Djimon Hounsou, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher.

The movie started life as a pitch for a potential Star Wars film, with the idea of being Snyder's darker take on the galaxy far, far away. Nearly 10 years later, the movie is now coming to Netflix. As well as directing, Snyder wrote the script with Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten and 300 co-writer Kurt Johnstad.

Rebel Moon Part 1 is set to arrive on Netflix on December 22. In the meantime, check out our picks of the best Netflix movies that you can add to your watch list now.