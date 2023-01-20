Netflix movie boss says Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is two parts because of its scale

Zack Snyder's new Netflix movie Rebel Moon will be split into two parts – and that's because of its sheer scale.

The film is based on an old Star Wars pitch of Snyder's and is shaping up to be a sci-fi epic, with the first footage from the film showcasing some explosive action.

"Zack came in with so much passion," Ori Marmur, who co-runs Netflix's original film group, told Variety (opens in new tab). "This is a film that he's had in mind for decades. As you know, he's spent so much time working on other people's IP at other studios. We worked with him on Army of the Dead and we did things that others couldn't do. We made a film and then a prequel and launched a live experience. With Rebel Moon he wanted to push the envelope again."

Marmur continued: "When we saw how big the world he created was, we thought it would be better served as two pieces versus one film. It's the kind of story that can continue to grow. He thinks of it as his take on making something like Star Wars."

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella as Kora, a young warrior who must gather allies from neighboring planets to make a stand against the tyrannical regent Balisarius, who will be played by Ed Skrein. The massive cast also includes Anthony Hopkins, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Djimon Hounsou, Corey Stoll, Ray Fisher, Alfonso Herrera, Doona Bae, Fra Fee, Stuart Martin, Staz Nair, and Charlie Hunnam.

Snyder has teased the massive scale of the film before, comparing it to Man of Steel's Krypton sequence. "That's kind of what we're doing in Rebel Moon, but on the biggest steroids that I can give it," he revealed. "Frankly, what I'm really interested [in] with this movie is creating a romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is frankly as big as you can make the movie."

Rebel Moon arrives this December 22. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.