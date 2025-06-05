Superman's runtime is just over 2 hours long, but director James Gunn denies rumors that the studio stopped it from being longer: "Zero truth to that"

Superman director James Gunn has taken to social media to confirm the DC movie's runtime, but moved just as quickly to deny any suggestions of studio interference in the final cut.

Recent cinema listings had Superman down at 129 minutes, with Gunn replying to a fan on Threads to say that was correct "inclusive of credits/post credits."

When a commenter replied, "Any truth that [Warner Bros] forced you to make it shorter?", Gunn wrote: "Zero truth to that. And they couldn't even if that's something that they wanted to. It's a DC Studios film."

Starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel alongside Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, Superman marks the first live-action project of DC Studios' nascent DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Other confirmed projects for the first wave of DC's new universe include the Aaron Pierre-starring Lanterns, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a Clayface movie, and a new Batman project separate from Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves' own Bat-Verse.

Peacemaker season 2, meanwhile, follows immediately on from Superman's story this August, with a recent trailer hinting at some multiversal shenanigans – and could clue us in on how the DCU connects to the old DCEU. According to Gunn, there's even a "really, really, really big cameo" for fans to look forward to.

Superman joins a packed schedule in July, which includes Jurassic World Rebirth and a duel with Marvel as Fantastic Four takes its First Steps into the MCU.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out the movie release dates to look forward to in 2025. Then catch up on the story so far with a look at how to watch the DC movies in order.