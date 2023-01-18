New Netflix trailer reveals first look at 2023's biggest releases, including Rebel Moon and Extraction 2

Netflix has unveiled its 2023 slate of movies, and it looks like it’s going to be a jam-packed year for the streamer. Among those featured in the trailer is Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder's upcoming epic space opera. We also have new details about Extraction 2, Luther: The Fallen Sun (which features on Total Film magazine's cover), and Adam Sandler's Murder Mystery 2.

As well as dropping new clips from several original movies (which you can watch above), Netflix also confirmed the release dates of some of its biggest upcoming projects. We got our first look at Rebel Moon footage, as well as a confirmed release date of December 22.

Chris Hemsworth will also be returning as Tyler Rake in blockbuster action Extraction 2 on June 16. Meanwhile, Murder Mystery 2 has a release date of March 31. This time around, Nick and Audrey Spitz are full-time detectives as they find themselves at the center of an international crime.

Here are all of the confirmed new release dates:

You People – January 27

Your Place or Mine – February 10

Luther: The Fallen Sun – March 10

Murder Mystery 2 – March 31

The Mother – May 12

Extraction 2 – June 16

They Cloned Tyrone – July 21

Heart of Stone – August 11

Lift – August 25

Damsel – October 13

Pain Hustlers – October 27

The Killer – November 10

A Family Affair – November 17

Leo – November 22

Leave the World Behind – December 8

Rebel Moon – December 22

