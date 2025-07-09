"Star Wars: Battlefront 2 jumped from 135th on the monthly best-selling titles chart in April to 12th in May," analyst says, illustrating the community's efforts: "It ranked 5th across the PC aggregated storefront tracking"

Star Wars Battlefront 2 's recent resurgence in popularity saw the game jump 123 spots in the US best-selling games chart in May.

Over May 2025 (perhaps prompted by Star Wars day) calls for EA to finally make Star Wars Battlefront 3 intensified to the point where even Andor actors were joining in alongside a former developer . This was such a big movement that the game reached an all-time Steam player peak in the eight years since it first released, jumping up to 35,892 players compared to a 10,489 peak back in 2021.

However, that success wasn't limited to Steam, as industry analyst Mat Piscatella has posted the best-selling games of May 2025 . As you'd expect, new releases like Elden Ring Nightreign and Doom The Dark Ages did well; but the biggest leap on the charts was from Star Wars Battlefront 2, which went from the 135th spot in April all the way to 12th in May, ahead of new releases like F1 25 and Capcom Fighting Collection 2.

While the game did not crack the top 10 on PlayStation or Xbox, Star Wars Battlefront was the 5th best-selling game on PC in May, ahead of the likes of Black Ops 6 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

You would think this massive resurgence would have EA keen to focus efforts on a new Star Wars Battlefront game in the future, but amid its massive popularity reports claimed that EA "is focusing on a small handful of franchises going forward: Battlefield, The Sims, Skate, and Apex Legends," meaning it's probably out of the question. And given that EA just cancelled its Black Panther game , I can't say I have much hope for any further Disney games.

To take some of the sting of Battlefront 3 probably not happening, why not check out our list of the best FPS games?