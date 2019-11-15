Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker blasts on to the cover of Total Film magazine’s new issue – on sale now!

It seems fitting to end the decade with a film as monumental as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Not only is it the conclusion the new trilogy, which began in 2015 with The Force Awakens, it’s also set to wrap up the entire Skywalker Saga, the nine-episode series that changed cinema forever.

Episode 9 sees Rey, Finn, Poe and Kylo Ren return after the events of The Last Jedi, and The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams is back calling the shots. Plus, there’s the not insignificant matter of the return of Palpatine.

In their new issue, Total Film magazine has exclusive interviews with all the key players, including Abrams, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver and more, to tell you everything you need to know about one of the most anticipated trilogy-cappers of all time.

On shelves from November 15, the new issue also comes with special Star Wars gifts, including retro-style Topps trading cards, and our own in-world travel wallet inspired by Docking Bay 94. Plus, there are in-depth features on Little Women, the casting of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a giant geeky Gift Guide, a huge career interview with Stephen Graham, and Total Film's top 10 films of the decade are revealed.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cover story

(Image credit: Disney/Total Film)

Every saga has an ending… The Rise of Skywalker is the conclusion of not just the new trilogy, but the entire nine-episode Star Wars saga. Total Film talks to J.J. Abrams and his cast about endings, emotions, and the return of the Emperor…

Adam Driver interview

(Image credit: Total Film)

Working with many of the planet’s greatest directors, Adam Driver has established himself as one of America’s most celebrated actors. And now he’s ramping it up with Marriage Story, The Report and The Rise of Skywalker. Total Film meets the star who still believes his career is down to timing, not talent.

The making of Little Women

(Image credit: Total Film/Sony)

The Lady Bird team reunite to create another relevant, fresh study of young womanhood – but this time with petticoats. Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan tell Total Film about the modernity of Little Women, chasing down Florence Pugh and sock-skating with Timothée Chalamet. If you’re sitting comfortably, let us begin…

How to cast a Marvel hero

(Image credit: Total Film)

MCU casting director Sarah Finn is like Marvel Studios’ very own Nick Fury, scouring the globe to find the very best talent to don the supersuits. Total Film meets the woman responsible for discovering the biggest heroes in cinema.

Films of the decade

(Image credit: Total Film)

Total Film’s countdown of the top 100 films of the decade reaches its electrifying climax here, as they announce their top 10 films of the last 10 years. Featuring some brand-new interviews with the people who brought these movies to life.

Sam Mendes on 1917

(Image credit: Total Film/eOne)

Director Sam Mendes’ technically audacious World War 1 epic plunges viewers into the Western Front – in one unbroken take. Mendes speaks exclusively to Total Film about a project so ambitious it had Steven Spielberg scratching his head.

