Moana 2 release date, cast, trailer, and everything you need to know about the Disney movie

In a move no one was expecting, Disney has announced that Moana 2 is on the way – and it's arriving this year.

Considering Moana is a modern Disney classic, this is very exciting news. There's still not much out there about the new movie just yet, but we've rounded up everything there is to know below so you can get up to speed in time for the release date.

Here, you'll find details on the cast, what we know about the story, and much more besides – including details on the music for the sequel. So, for absolutely everything you need to know about Moana 2, this is the place to be.

Moana 2 has been revealed for November 27, 2024. That means it's just a few months away. The quick turnaround is likely down to the fact that the project was initially a TV show, but is being rejigged into a movie.

Moana 2 cast

No one has been confirmed for the Moana 2 cast just yet, but Deadline reports both Dwayne Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho are in talks to return. Johnson played Maui in the original and Cravalho was Moana (but she won't be back for the live-action remake, which will star Johnson). However, Johnson is said to look likely to return while Cravalho's return is more uncertain.

Moana 2 trailer

So far, a very short teaser has been released for the movie. It shows Moana on the beach (where else), blowing into her conch shell – and then we hear Maui cheer.

There's also a first look at the film, pictured above, which shows Moana, Maui, and some other adventurers at sea, with a huge, bioluminescent whale swimming beside them.

Moana 2 story

The film's synopsis promises "an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui, and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced." (H/T Variety)

Moana 2 music

It looks like Lin-Manuel Miranda won't be back to pen music for Moana 2. Instead, the team behind the Grammy-winning Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, are writing music for the follow-up. Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina are also returning from the first movie.

