Surprise! Moana 2 is coming and it's less than 9 months away

Disney just announced that Moana 2 is coming this November.

The surprise announcement comes as part of an appearance from Disney boss Bob Iger on CNBC of all places, as Variety reports. Iger said that this project was originally planned as a TV series, but it eventually morphed into a full animated film sequel.

According to the official synopsis, Moana 2 "takes audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced."

The original film starred Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as Maui, and while there's no official cast announcement here, it certainly seems likely they'll both return for the sequel. The new film will be directed by Dave Derrick Jr., his first directing role after working in the art department on animated films like How to Train Your Dragon and Megamind. The musical will feature compositions from Grammy winners and nominees like Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina.

This is all in addition to the live-action Moana film, which is set to star Johnson. However, Cravalho has confirmed she won't be returning for that remake.

Moana 2 is set to hit theaters on November 27, 2024.