Moana is getting a live-action movie starring The Rock

A live-action Moana movie adaptation is in the works starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Maui, the same character he played in the 2016 animated flick.

The action superstar announced the Moana live-action movie in a pre-recorded video from O'ahu, home to Hawaii's state capital, Honolulu. The island takes the spotlight in the announcement video, as does "the spirit" of Johnson's grandfather, both of which served as inspirations for the original Moana and the upcoming live-action film.

Humbled to say we’re bringing #MOANA’s beautiful story to the live action big screen!#MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people🪝 pic.twitter.com/CxJFKQewUSApril 3, 2023 See more

"I'm deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen," Johnson said in a press release (via Deadline (opens in new tab)). "This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me."

Johnson says Disney Studios is still "very early" in the process of bringing Moana to life on the big screen, and as such details are sparse, but characters including Gramma Tala, Te Fiti, Heihei, and of course, the grandiose demigod Maui and his daughter, the titular Moana, will be featured.

Moana tells the story of a 14-year-old girl chosen by the ocean to reunite the goddess Te Fiti with a mystical relic. In her adventures, she teams up with the exiled demigod Maui, who helps her on her quest to become a master way-finder.

Looking for something heartwarming to watch today? Here are the best movies on Disney Plus right now.