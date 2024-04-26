James Bond star Pierce Brosnan looks unrecognizable in behind-the-scenes photos for new boxing biopic

Pierce Brosnan has completely transformed in new behind-the-scenes photos for the movie Giant, an upcoming boxing biopic.

The photos, which can be viewed below, see Brosnan sporting some thinning white hair, spectacles, and a tracksuit. Giant, written and directed by Rowan Athale (Outside the Wire), is a biographical pic about the life of boxer Prince Naseem Hamed, played by Amir El-Masry (Limbo).. Brosnan plays famous Irish boxing trainer Brendan Ingle, known for training world champions Johnny Nelson, Kell Brook, Junior Witter, and Hamed.

Per the official synopsis (via Deadline), "Giant is the true story of Hamed’s humble beginnings on the tough working-class streets of Sheffield and his discovery by Ingle, himself a steel industry worker turned boxing trainer. Their unlikely partnership, along with Naz’ unorthodox style, cocky persona and sheer dominance in the ring, propelled them to the top of boxing’s elite and unprecedented levels of global superstardom, all in the face of the rampant Islamophobia and racism of '80s and ’90s Britain." Sylvester Stallone is executive-producing the pic under his Balboa Productions banner.

Brosnan recently starred in Netflix's action-comedy The Out-Laws, which became a smash hit for the streamer, as well as Phillip Noyce's Fast Charlie and Kevin Loane's British drama The Last Rifleman. The actor is also filming Richard Gray's upcoming western Unholy Trinity, which also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ethan Peck, David Arquette, Tim Daly, and Katrina Bowden.

Giant does not yet have a release date.