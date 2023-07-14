New Netflix movies have a habit of sneaking up on everyone and suddenly being the biggest thing around. Case in point: The Out-Laws, a new action-comedy starring Adam DeVine, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin, and Pierce Brosnan, has proven to be a smash hit on the streamer.

Not only is The Out-Laws currently #1 in over 40 countries, its viewing figures in just the first few days on Netflix match up to some of its biggest hitters. It's been viewed almost 20 million times for a grand total of 31 million hours in its first three days. By comparison, The Witcher season 3 failed to break the 15 million viewer barrier last week.

The Out-Laws has legs, too, as it’s currently still topping the charts a week after release, though we don't yet have data for its second-week figures. At this rate, it could certainly trouble Netflix’s all-time top 10 most-watched movies list. It’ll need 130 million views (or 238 million hours total) in its first 90 days to achieve that.

The hilarious premise – which sees DeVine play a bank manager convinced he’s being robbed by his future in-laws (Ellen Barkin and Pierce Brosnan) on his wedding week – is proving popular with viewers on social media too.

"The Out-Laws is fucking hilarious," one wrote on Twitter. Another added: "If you're in the mood for a good laugh, watch The Out-Laws on Netflix. I haven't laughed out loud so much in ages."

Another said, "I really enjoyed this. Plenty of laughs, fun story and some entertaining action. There is a car chase which had me in hysterics."

"Totally stolen by Brosnan," one remarked of the comedy. Then, honestly, there are far too many reactions – some completely NSFW – that are largely along the lines of Brosnan, 70, aging like a fine wine.

Others were less impressed, with critic Christian Toto saying he "pulled the rip-cord after 20 minutes." The Out-Laws has proved less popular with reviewers, with the Netflix movie sitting not-so-pretty on 22% on Rotten Tomatoes. Ouch. We’ll let you make up your own minds on this one.

