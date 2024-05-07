Slick action RPG Black Myth: Wukong is Steam's most-wishlisted game after roguelike gem sequel Hades 2 stealth launches into Early Access

Black Myth: Wukong is now the most-wishlisted game on Steam, thanks chiefly to Hades 2 stealth-launching into Early Access yesterday.

May 6 brought quite the shock: Hades 2 was out immediately in Steam Early Access. Thanks to this, Supergiant's hotly anticipated sequel was taken off Steam's wishlist charts since it had actually launched, and upcoming action RPG Black Myth: Wukong has taken its place at pole position.

If you're unfamiliar with Black Myth: Wukong, it's a new action-packed RPG in development from Chinese studio Game Science, and it's giving major Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice vibes with its fast-paced combat boasting inch-perfect parrying and rapid attacking in quick succession. It's the first in a planned trilogy of games based around Chinese mythology, to there's lots more to come.

Somewhat perplexingly, Black Myth: Wukong has overtaken none other than the long-gestating Hollow Knight: Silksong to claim the top spot on the Steam chart. Team Cherry's sequel is extremely anticipated by a rabid fan base, so that's a bit of a surprise. However, considering there's been pretty much zero information about the sequel for nearly a year now, perhaps it's not such a shock after all.

There might not be a release date for Black Myth just yet, but as of last year in December 2023, Wukong is slated to launch later this year. Maybe it'll be Silksong's time to shine atop the Steam charts once Black Myth: Wukong releases if Team Cherry's sequel doesn't end up releasing before the action RPG.

