Chinese myth-inspired soulslike Black Myth: Wukong is out next year

The very promising soulslike Black Myth: Wukong has been given a release date.

As part of The Game Awards 2023, developer Game Science showcased a new trailer for Black Myth: Wukong, which also revealed exactly when we'll be able to get to grips with the game. That all-important date is August 20, 2024.

The game, which takes inspiration from the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West, looks as impressive as ever in the new footage. In it, we see some of the mammoth and ferocious creatures we, as Sun Wukong - aka the Monkey King - will be up against spliced with snippets of story.

Black Myth: Wukong is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X as well as PC, and is definitely one to keep on your radar if you're a fan of FromSoftware games, particularly Sekiro. You can check out the new trailer below, which includes a bonus scene not featured in the version shown at The Game Awards.

GamesRadar+'s Jasmine Gould-Wilson has the pleasure of trying out Black Myth: Wukong during Gamescom 2023 and found its combat to be, like any good soulslike, incredibly tough yet just as satisfying. "Despite failing to get past the Macaque Chief and his icy magic, I love how Black Myth takes its time in teaching its mechanics," she said. "It made for a truly powerful taster session, encouraging me to experiment with different powers and ways of using them before loading my plate with anything else. Soulslikes have a way of humbling you early on, and that's still true in the case of Black Myth."

