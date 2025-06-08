Ninja Gaiden 4 finally makes its 13-year overdue debut this October
The long-awaited action sequel finally has a release date
Ninja Gaiden 4 is finally set to launch on October 21, 2025, marking the end of a 13-year wait that kicked off with the release of Ninja Gaiden 3 in 2012. The news was announced as part of today's Xbox Games Showcase, and came alongside a new trailer for the game.
This story is developing. Follow us throughout the Summer Game Fest schedule 2025 for more as the event rolls on.
