Ninja Gaiden 4 finally makes its 13-year overdue debut this October

Ninja Gaiden 4 is finally set to launch on October 21, 2025, marking the end of a 13-year wait that kicked off with the release of Ninja Gaiden 3 in 2012. The news was announced as part of today's Xbox Games Showcase, and came alongside a new trailer for the game.

NINJA GAIDEN 4 - Official Release Date Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

This story is developing. Follow us throughout the Summer Game Fest schedule 2025 for more as the event rolls on.