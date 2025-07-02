A Claptrap volume slider is just the start, Borderlands 4 boss Randy Pitchford says there are "so many things we are holding back from everyone until launch. So. Many. Things"
So many things
Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford is tweeting again, and this time, it's to tell us that there's plenty more to come in Borderlands 4 that we haven't seen yet.
We've all been chomping at the bit to learn as much as we can about the upcoming looter shooter, but don't worry, there will be more to come once we actually get our hands on the game.
"So many things we are holding back from everyone until launch," Pitchford tweets. "So. Many. Things." This is in response to a fan replying to a tweet of his, hoping there will be some secrets left for launch.
So many things we are holding back from everyone until launch. So. Many. Things.July 2, 2025
The tweet they're replying to is one of Pitchford's remarks about coverage of Claptrap's volume slider, a new option coming to Borderlands 4 that you can use to shut the robot's trap if you find him too annoying.
Narrative director Sam Winkler says they "wrote some lines just for this feature, and it includes maybe the dumbest, most niche reference to a certain terrible accent in a certain classic immersive sim," so be sure to try it out when you play.
That's not all Pitchford has been asking on Twitter lately, either. Pitchford recently asked, "Would you pre-order Borderlands 4 on you [sic] favorite platform if you knew that would influence exclusivity decisions?" He claims "suits" are considering offering exclusives on Steam and the Epic Game Store, but only 2.7% of respondents claim they'd buy it on Epic's storefront. Ouch.
While we wait for Borderlands 4, check out all the best FPS games you can play today.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.