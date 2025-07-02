A Claptrap volume slider is just the start, Borderlands 4 boss Randy Pitchford says there are "so many things we are holding back from everyone until launch. So. Many. Things"

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford is tweeting again, and this time, it's to tell us that there's plenty more to come in Borderlands 4 that we haven't seen yet.

We've all been chomping at the bit to learn as much as we can about the upcoming looter shooter, but don't worry, there will be more to come once we actually get our hands on the game.

"So many things we are holding back from everyone until launch," Pitchford tweets. "So. Many. Things." This is in response to a fan replying to a tweet of his, hoping there will be some secrets left for launch.

So many things we are holding back from everyone until launch. So. Many. Things.July 2, 2025

The tweet they're replying to is one of Pitchford's remarks about coverage of Claptrap's volume slider , a new option coming to Borderlands 4 that you can use to shut the robot's trap if you find him too annoying.

Narrative director Sam Winkler says they "wrote some lines just for this feature, and it includes maybe the dumbest, most niche reference to a certain terrible accent in a certain classic immersive sim," so be sure to try it out when you play.

That's not all Pitchford has been asking on Twitter lately, either. Pitchford recently asked, "Would you pre-order Borderlands 4 on you [sic] favorite platform if you knew that would influence exclusivity decisions?" He claims "suits" are considering offering exclusives on Steam and the Epic Game Store, but only 2.7% of respondents claim they'd buy it on Epic's storefront. Ouch.

