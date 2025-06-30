Randy Pitchford asks fans "would you pre-order Borderlands 4" on your "favorite" PC game store "if you knew that would influence exclusivity decisions," is overwhelmingly told Steam is all that matters
The real answer would be not to do exclusives for either launcher
Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford is now talking about Borderlands 4 platform exclusivity, and asking if players would be up for pre-ordering the game to influence where the exclusives go.
The Borderlands 4 road got a bit bumpy there after Pitchford's "real fan" comments, which came following worries that the game would cost $80 (which was all for naught, because it's only $70). After the backlash, you would expect Gearbox to take his phone away for a bit. However, Pitchford is now pitching the idea of exclusive content between PC storefronts, or at the very least he is relaying the word of the "suits."
In a post on Twitter, Pitchford says that the "suits" are thinking about exclusive content between the Epic Game Store and Steam versions of the game, asking: "Would you pre-order Borderlands 4 on you [sic] favorite platform if you knew that would influence exclusivity decisions?" Attached is a poll with yes and no options for both Steam and Epic, with the Steam options dwarfing the Epic ones, and accounting for 91% of the responses.
A lot of the PC gaming community seems to have vitriol for the Epic store – which Gearbox will know all too well as Borderlands 3 was exclusive to the store for a bit. Asking if players would pre-order the game to influence decisions feels somewhat like an indirect way of saying fans should pre-order Borderlands 4 with the vague promise of exclusive content. However, considering that almost everyone in the responses to Pitchford's tweet is telling him how much platform exclusives suck, hopefully Borderlands 4 forgoes this entirely.
Gearbox looks to be overhauling the way weapons work in Borderlands 4 to offer "more opportunity for surprise."
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.