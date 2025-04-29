Promising Soulslike Wuchang: Fallen Feathers finally gets a summer release date and a new trailer showing off its fast combat and electrifying soundtrack that blends traditional Chinese music with modern electric guitar riffs

Many games have tried to recreate that electrifying feeling of fighting a Dark Souls boss, but few have pulled me in as well as Wuchang: Fallen Feathers , an upcoming Soulslike that's just gotten a new release date trailer that shows off the lightning-fast combat and its absolutely stellar soundtrack.

You play as the pirate Bai Wuchang during China's Ming dynasty, and she has a phenomenal arsenal of tools at her disposal to take on Wuchang: Fallen Feathers' big bads when the game launches on July 24.

The new trailer shows Bai fighting a bride infected with some sort of monstrous entity, and the pair unleash flurries of sword strikes and fire off magical projectiles at each other, all while drums bang and high-pitched wind and string instruments whine.

"I grew up here – I've been soaked in this rich culture for my whole life," game director Xia Siyuan tells Edge on a trip to developer Leenzee's Sichuan office. "I've been indulged with the rich local opera, which also tells the old stories and legends over again."

In the second phase of the fight, this traditional music switches gear to make room for the shredding of an electric guitar. It sounds like something straight out of Doom. It's a strong enough unique selling point on its own, but the combat also holds up well and the game looks stunning.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers pre-orders are live now ahead of its release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in less than three months.

