Black Myth: Wukong is coming to Xbox a full year after hitting PS5 and PC, alongside the breakout action game’s first-ever discount

Black Myth: Wukong was kind of a spectacular success when it came out on PC and PS5 last year. A single-player action game, based on ancient literature, outselling some of the biggest gaming franchises in the world certainly wasn't on my bingo card. But if you haven't joined the 20 or so million people who have bought the game, there's a good chance you were waiting for one of two things: an Xbox port or a discount. And, well, today's your lucky day.

Black Myth: Wukong developer Game Science announced that its breakout action game is coming to Xbox Series X|S on August 20, 2025, a full year after its initial launch.

There was tons of discussion around whether Black Myth was restricted by some kind of PlayStation exclusivity, and in a new FAQ, the studio seemingly denied such a deal again. "Bringing Black Myth: Wukong to Xbox Series X|S - and ensuring the experience met our internal quality standards - was no easy feat," Game Science wrote. "Fortunately, we were able to complete this challenging task smoothly within the first year of the game's official release."

I don't think there's any conspiracy to uncover here, though - the studio just really likes that date. Wukong was first revealed on the same date in 2020, and another UE4-boasting trailer dropped exactly a year later in 2021.

The other big news is that Black Myth: Wukong will finally be discounted on all digital storefronts for the first time ever. The 20% discount kicks off later this month and runs for three weeks on Steam and the Microsoft Store to give Xbox folks slightly more time to get their cheaper pre-orders in. PS5 players have two weeks to grab it on sale starting July 18.

You can check out the differing dates and times on Game Science's official announcement blog.

