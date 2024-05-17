Chris Claremont leads an all-star cast of creators including Alyssa Wong, David Aja, and TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman to celebrate 50 years of Iron Fist

Danny Rand, the original Iron Fist, first hit the scene all the way back in 1974. And to celebrate Iron Fist's 50th anniversary in 2024 Marvel Comics is publishing a special anthology one-shot that brings back several classic Iron Fist creators including writer Chris Claremont and artist David Aja, who provides a variant cover.

Claremont's story features art from Lan Medina, and focuses on a team-up between Iron Fist and Wolverine set way back in Danny Rand's early superhero career. Marvel's announcement doesn't say it, but I'm betting on an appearance by Wolverine's arch-enemy Sabretooth, who first appeared back in 1977's Iron Fist #14, also written by Claremont.

There's also a Heroes for Hire story by writer Frank Tieri and artist Ty Templeton, an Iron Fist/Daughters of the Dragon team-up story by writer Justina Ireland and artist Elena Casagrande, and a story starring the new Iron Fist, Lin Lie, by the writer who gave him his Iron Fist powers, Alyssa Wong, and artist Von Randal.

Marvel is also promising a look ahead at what might be next for Danny Rand in a story by recently named Dazzler writer Jason Loo and classic '90s Marvel artist Whilce Portacio.

Here's a gallery of covers for the issue including the main cover by the legendary Alan Davis, along with a variant by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman (featuring Iron Fist fighting Sabretooth), a 'Hidden Gem' cover which revives some older Marvel art by Howard Chaykin, and of course the aforementioned cover by beloved Immortal Iron Fist artist David Aja:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Ever since I saw Danny Rand in those green and yellows, I was a fan - not just because we shared a name, but because that look was so iconic!" says Danny Khazem, editor of the Iron Fist 50th Anniversary anthology one-shot. "So to be able to work on this issue with all of these talented creators is a huge honor and pleasure. Danny's story has spanned five decades, but the legacy of the Iron Fist spans MILLIONS of years! And this issue dares to be the next step in not only the future of Danny Rand, but the future of the entire Iron Fist lore! Strap in as this is just the beginning!"

Iron Fist 50th Anniversary Special #1 goes on sale August 14.

