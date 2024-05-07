Nintendo Direct coming next month, but don't expect any updates on the Switch successor that's finally been acknowledged

A Nintendo Direct will be held in June, but it'll focus primarily on new Switch games instead of the newly announced Switch successor.

Earlier today, Nintendo dropped some of the biggest news of the year so far in the most casual way possible. The simple tweet below, a statement from Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, reveals that the Nintendo Switch's successor will be announced in the current fiscal year, and a new Nintendo Direct will air next month in June.

This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct…May 7, 2024

Before you set sky-high expectations for that Direct, though, Furukawa states that the Direct will focus on upcoming Switch games, instead of the new Nintendo Switch successor itself. The company will presumably reveal new details about the hardware later this year or perhaps even early next year at some point in the first three months of 2025.

The Switch release schedule for the rest of the year looks incredibly vague in terms of first-party games, so it's not a huge surprise Nintendo is on the cusp of a new showcase. Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door launches later this month on May 23, and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD arrives next month on June 27, but after that there are zero first-party Nintendo games slated for the rest of the year.

However, Nintendo did reveal last year that the Switch will continue to get new games until at least March 2025, so there are obviously unannounced games in the pipeline for the current hardware.

We've still got plenty of time to get caught up on the best Switch games of the past seven years before the new hardware rolls around next year.