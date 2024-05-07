The Witcher star feels "sorry" for Liam Hemsworth as he takes over from Henry Cavill and wants fans to give his Geralt a chance

The Witcher star Freya Allan wants fans of the Netflix fantasy show to give Liam Hemsworth a chance, as he takes over as Geralt following Henry Cavill's departure from the role.

Hemsworth will be playing Geralt from The Witcher season 4 onwards, which doesn't yet have a release date.

"I don't want to speak for him, but from what I've understood, I feel like he's really wanting to try and bring the heart," Allan told Collider of Hemsworth. "He's been training. I feel sorry for him, honestly, because, number one, that fan base can be very attack-y, and it's not an ideal situation to be in taking up someone else's role. But I'm really excited to see what he does. And he's such a lovely guy. I just hope that people give him the time of day, you know?"

We haven't had a look at Hemsworth in costume as Geralt just yet, but a first look at season 4 has been released, which shows him at a table read. Along with the picture, it was confirmed that season 5 of the Netflix show would be its last.

The cast of season 4 includes returning stars Allan, Joey Batey, Anya Chalotra, and Meng'er Zhang, with new additions including Laurence Fishburne, Danny Woodburn, Sharlto Copley, and James Purefoy.

"It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia," showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has said. "We're thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski's books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn't be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit – stay tuned to see how the story ends."

