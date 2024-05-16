First leaked look at Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt in The Witcher season 4 is here – and it appears to recreate a Henry Cavill scene

It’s finally here: leaked set photos from The Witcher season 4 show off the first look at Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt.

As snapped by Splash News (H/T Metro) – click through the link to see each photo – Hemsworth is seen cross-armed in one photo and rocking a black shirt and boots, with his trusty silver sword perched on a rock. In another, he is seen with Geralt's medallion and holding his sword.

Curiously, the photos also appear to be recreating the clash between Henry Cavill’s Geralt and Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) that saw the White Wolf being defeated by the nefarious mage.

Cavill departed the role in 2022, with Hemsworth taking on the mantle of Geralt for both seasons four and five of the hit Netflix series. It was recently announced that The Witcher season 5 is set to be the show's last.

Previously, Tomek Baginski told Express Online, "One thing I can tell is I’ve already seen [Liam] in Witcher makeup and in the Witcher look. And he looks awesome."

Freya Allan, who plays Ciri in The Witcher, said in an interview with Collider that Hemsworth (first glimpsed as part of the show in a table read) would "bring the heart" to his portrayal of Geralt.

"I don't want to speak for him, but from what I've understood, I feel like he's really wanting to try and bring the heart," said.

"He's been training. I feel sorry for him, honestly, because, number one, that fan base can be very attack-y, and it's not an ideal situation to be in taking up someone else's role. But I'm really excited to see what he does. And he's such a lovely guy. I just hope that people give him the time of day, you know?"

For more, check out the best Netflix shows currently on the streamer then take a look ahead to 2024's big releases with our guide to new TV shows.