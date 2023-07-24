As part of his preparation to play Geralt of Rivia, Liam Hemsworth has already donned the wig and armor of the iconic monster hunter – and according to The Witcher’s producer, he looks incredible.

Speaking to Express Online, Tomek Baginski intriguingly said: "One thing I can tell is I’ve already seen [Liam] in Witcher makeup and in the Witcher look. And he looks awesome." While he didn’t reveal much more about if this was in the full white wig and amber eyes, the producer went on to suggest the actor is marking the part his own.

"The next stage will be Liam Hemsworth in this role and he will be given space, he will be given his voice," Baginski continued. "He has to discover this character for himself and, for me, it is crazily exciting. Especially in the world of the books, which kind of allow this unsureness. There are so many angles on so many stories which happen in the books. So it will be a great discovery to do it again."

Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill in the role after the end of The Witcher season 3, which airs its final three episodes on July 27. We still don’t yet know how exactly the transition will take place but after some recent comments teasing a multiverse, our writer suggested a different route for the recasting.

Elsewhere, Jaskier star Joey Batey previously teased to GamesRadar+ that Hemsworth is preparing hard for the role. "He’s throwing himself into it," he said. "His training regime is insane and he’s been devouring the books."

For more on The Witcher, check out our coverage of: