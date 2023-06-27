The Witcher season 3 is hitting Netflix this week and marks Henry Cavill’s swansong as Geralt of Rivia. In his place, The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the sword in the fourth season – and his co-stars say he’s been throwing himself into preparation.

Speaking at The Witcher season 3 press junket, GamesRadar+ quizzed the cast on whether they’ve spoken to the incoming Geralt yet. "I've been in contact with him," says Jaskier star Joey Batey. "We've been emailing, we’ve been exchanging our favorite quotes from the books and things like that. I don’t think any of us are in the position to advise on playing Geralt but he’s throwing himself into it. His training regime is insane and he’s been devouring the books."

Batey isn’t the only one either, as Yennefer star Anya Chalotra shared that they’ve spoken too. "Yes, just through email, a message of support when the news came out," she says, adding: "I can’t wait to meet him." The only one of the main trio who hasn’t spoken to him yet is Ciri star Freya Allan, who jokes, "I’m glad you guys all did that…"

(Image credit: Netflix/Sky)

Other members of the cast shared their excitement too for the changing of the guard. Speaking with GR+, Dijkstra star Graham McTavish says, "I'm very excited to see Liam, actually. I only met his brother many years ago, before he became Thor. They're a lovely family and I think Liam brings something really interesting to the role."

Having played the White Wolf since season 1, Cavill is leaving the iconic role (and wig) behind at the end of the third outing. We’ll have a while to say goodbye to him yet though, as the third season is airing across two parts with the first five episodes dropping on June 29 while the final three air on July 27.

