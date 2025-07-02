WandaVision and Agatha All Along showrunner set to take over Amazon's adaptation of hit fantasy book series Fourth Wing

WandaVision and Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer is set to take over Amazon's Fourth Wing TV show, based on the bestselling fantasy novel of the same name, Deadline reports.

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's Kilter Films, the production company behind Amazon's Fallout TV show, is also now on board, according to the publication. No casting announcements have been made for the show just yet.

Nothing has been confirmed yet behind the camera yet, either, but if Schaeffer joins the project she'll be replacing Moira Walley-Beckett, who was originally hired as showrunner last summer and is best known for writing the 'Ozymandias' episode of Breaking Bad.

Written by Rebecca Yarros, Fourth Wing was published in 2023 as the first book in the Empyrean series. The novel follows 20-year-old Violet, who's forced to abandon her scribe training in order to become a dragon rider, and it spent 18 weeks at number one on the New York Times bestseller list.

The second book, Iron Flame, followed later that year, and another sequel, Onyx Storm, came out in 2025. There are five books in total planned for the series.

Schaeffer most recently directed the pilot episode of Disney Plus' gender-flipped Holes TV reboot. She's best known for her work in the MCU, creating the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-led series WandaVision and its subsequent spin-off, Agatha All Along, starring Kathryn Hahn.

Fourth Wing doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime Video to add to your watchlist.