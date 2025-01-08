A classic '00s movie is getting a gender-swapped TV reboot at Disney Plus

A pilot for a Holes TV show has been ordered at Disney Plus, Variety reports, but there's a twist – it will follow a group of teenage girls instead of boys.

Per the project's official logline, "In this reimagining of the beloved 1998 book from Louis Sachar, a teenage girl is sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose."

Liz Phang, who's previously worked as a producer on shows like Yellowjackets and The Haunting of Hill House, is on board as showrunner, but no casting information has been revealed yet. "They’ve done a wonderful job capturing Louis Sachar’s unique spirit," executive producer Drew Goddard told the publication. "To say much more about what they have in store would spoil all the fun."

The novel was adapted into a movie in 2003, starring Shia LaBeouf as teenager Stanley Yelnats, and Sigourney Weaver as the Warden. Directed by Andrew Davis, the cast also included Jon Voight, Henry Winkler, and Patricia Arquette. According to Variety, the movie's production company Walden Media has been trying to get a series adaptation off the ground "for some time."

In the original story, Stanley is sent to Camp Green Lake after he's wrongfully convicted of stealing a pair of sneakers. As he's put to work digging holes in the dry lake bed, he discovers that he and his family have a greater connection to his new home than he could have ever imagined.

While we wait for the Holes TV pilot to arrive on Disney Plus, check out our guide to the best new TV shows on the way in 2025.