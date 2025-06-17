Horror helmer Mike Flanagan confirms production on his upcoming Stephen King Carrie adaptation has begun: "And we’re off"

Grab your tiara and bucket of pig's blood because Mike Flanagan’s upcoming Carrie TV series has officially started filming.

The Haunting of Hill House creator took to Instagram to confirm the news with a picture of a very on-brand bloodstained clapperboard with the title Carrie on it. "And we’re off," reads the caption. Check out the post below.

The news comes just two weeks after Prime Video announced that Cult of Chucky star Summer Howell will play Carrie White. In addition, Samantha Sloyan, who has worked with Flanagan before on Midnight Mass, stars as Carrie's mother, Margaret White, along with Prey's Amber Midthunder as Miss Desjardin and Scream's Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle.

King’s Carrie, released in 1974, follows a young girl ostracized for her eccentricities who struggles with bullying at school and living with a controlling, super-religious mother at home. However, one day she discovers her telekinetic abilities, and is forced to use them when everything comes to a head at her senior prom.

The novel has been adapted many times, first in 1976 by Brian De Palma with Sissy Spacek as Carrie, then came a TV movie in 2002 starring Angela Bettis, followed by Kimberly Peirce’s 2013 film with Chloë Grace Moretz as Carrie and Julliane Moore as her mother. However, Flanagan is eager for his version to stand out, with his 8-episode series already being called "a bold and timely reimagining."

But the celebrated novel is in safe hands as Flanagan’s Carrie marks the fourth time the horror helmer has adapted a King story, following Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep, and The Life of Chuck. Flanagan is set to adapt King’s The Dark Tower series next.

Flanagan serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series and will direct several episodes. Trevor Macy also executive produces. Carrie also stars Alison Thornton as Chris Hargensen, Thalia Dudek as Emaline, Siena Agudong as Sue Snell, Josie Totah as Tina, Arthur Conti as Billy, and Joel Oulette as Tommy.

Flanagan’s Carrie does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our picks of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way, and see our ranking of the best Stephen King movie adaptations.