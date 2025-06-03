Scream and Prey stars join Mike Flanagan's Carrie TV series, completing the Stephen King adaptation's main cast

Cult of Chucky star Summer Howell is set to lead the new Carrie adaptation, helmed by Mike Flanagan. The Canadian actress has been officially announced to play the title role, along with the rest of the cast.

The Pitt star Samantha Sloyan will star as Carrie's mother Margaret White, along with Prey's Amber Midthunder as Miss Desjardin and Scream's Matthew Lillard as Principal Grayle.

The rest of cast members include Alison Thornton as Chris Hargensen, Thalia Dudek as Emaline, Siena Agudong as Sue Snell, Josie Totah as Tina, Arthur Conti as Billy, and Joel Oulette as Tommy.

Flanagan has adapted several works by Stephen King, including Netflix's Gerald’s Game, The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, and the upcoming The Life of Chuck. He is also known for his horror work in movies like Oculus, and TV series like The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Now, Flanagan takes on a major challenge by adapting King's first novel, which was famously first adapted in 1976 by Brian de Palma. The original Carrie, starring Sissy Spacek as its lead, grossed over $30 million from a reported budget of less than $2 million, and is now considered one of the best horror movies of all time.

Kimberly Peirce re-adapted the story in 2013 with Chloë Grace Moretz as Carrie and Julianne Moore as her mother, but let's hope Flanagan does better than that.

Prime Video described this TV adaptation as a "bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White", so we can expect Flanagan's new take to change some things along the way. The story, however, is the same – repressed by an ultra-religious mother and tormented by her classmates at school, Carrie White struggles to keep her telekinetic powers under control.

While we wait for more new on Flanagan's Carrie TV series, check out our picks of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way, and see our ranking of the best Stephen King movie adaptations.