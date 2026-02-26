Scream 7 star says she "misses" former co-stars Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera but they "remain close": "We came up in this franchise together"

News
By published

Jasmin Savoy Brown addresses the absence of her former co-stars in Scream 7

Scream 6
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Scream 7 star Jasmin Savoy Brown has said she "misses" her former co-stars Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, but says that the Core Four are still "close."

"Melissa [Barrera] and Jenna [Ortega] and Mason [Gooding] and I all remain close, we're really good friends," Savoy Brown, who plays Mindy Meeks-Martin, told Deadline

"We love each other, we support each other's work. Of course we miss them, because we came up in this franchise together, and I'm just so grateful to be back because Mindy means a lot to me. To play a queer, Black character in a franchise like this… visibility matters, and I'm proud to get to play Mindy."

"I hope that someday – even if it's 20 years from ­now – the Core Four gets back together on screen," Savoy Brown previously said on the matter, referring to Mindy, her twin Chad, Sam, and Tara.

Emily Garbutt
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related. I help bring you all the latest news, features, and reviews, as well as helming our Big Screen Spotlight column. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.