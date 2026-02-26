Scream 7 star says she "misses" former co-stars Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera but they "remain close": "We came up in this franchise together"

Scream 7 star Jasmin Savoy Brown has said she "misses" her former co-stars Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, but says that the Core Four are still "close."

"Melissa [Barrera] and Jenna [Ortega] and Mason [Gooding] and I all remain close, we're really good friends," Savoy Brown, who plays Mindy Meeks-Martin, told Deadline

"We love each other, we support each other's work. Of course we miss them, because we came up in this franchise together, and I'm just so grateful to be back because Mindy means a lot to me. To play a queer, Black character in a franchise like this… visibility matters, and I'm proud to get to play Mindy."

Barrera was fired from the franchise in November 2023 because of her social media posts in support of Palestine (production company Spyglass Media Group said it had "no tolerance for antisemitism"). Ortega quit shortly afterward. The pair played siblings Sam and Tara Carpenter in Scream 5 and 6.

"I hope that someday – even if it's 20 years from ­now – the Core Four gets back together on screen," Savoy Brown previously said on the matter, referring to Mindy, her twin Chad, Sam, and Tara.

Although Scream 7 will be missing two familiar faces, there are some new characters entering the mix, too: Isabel May will play Sidney Prescott's daughter Tatum, alongside Mckenna Grace, Joel McHale, and Anna Camp. They join franchise mainstays Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, who are back as Sidney and Gale Weathers.

Scream 7 arrives in theaters on February 27. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2026.