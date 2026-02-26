Scream 7 star says she "misses" former co-stars Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera but they "remain close": "We came up in this franchise together"
Jasmin Savoy Brown addresses the absence of her former co-stars in Scream 7
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Scream 7 star Jasmin Savoy Brown has said she "misses" her former co-stars Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, but says that the Core Four are still "close."
"Melissa [Barrera] and Jenna [Ortega] and Mason [Gooding] and I all remain close, we're really good friends," Savoy Brown, who plays Mindy Meeks-Martin, told Deadline
"We love each other, we support each other's work. Of course we miss them, because we came up in this franchise together, and I'm just so grateful to be back because Mindy means a lot to me. To play a queer, Black character in a franchise like this… visibility matters, and I'm proud to get to play Mindy."
Barrera was fired from the franchise in November 2023 because of her social media posts in support of Palestine (production company Spyglass Media Group said it had "no tolerance for antisemitism"). Ortega quit shortly afterward. The pair played siblings Sam and Tara Carpenter in Scream 5 and 6.
"I hope that someday – even if it's 20 years from now – the Core Four gets back together on screen," Savoy Brown previously said on the matter, referring to Mindy, her twin Chad, Sam, and Tara.
Although Scream 7 will be missing two familiar faces, there are some new characters entering the mix, too: Isabel May will play Sidney Prescott's daughter Tatum, alongside Mckenna Grace, Joel McHale, and Anna Camp. They join franchise mainstays Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, who are back as Sidney and Gale Weathers.
Scream 7 arrives in theaters on February 27. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming horror movies on the way in 2026.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related. I help bring you all the latest news, features, and reviews, as well as helming our Big Screen Spotlight column. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.