Scream 7 star Jasmin Savoy Brown hopes the horror franchise's Core Four are reunited on screen someday "even if it's 20 years from now"

Scream star Jasmin Savoy Brown has said that she hopes the franchises's 'Core Four' will be reunited someday, despite her former co-stars Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega not returning for the upcoming seventh installment.

"I can't imagine making this movie without Melissa and Jenna," Brown said in a new book, Your Favorite Scary Movie: How the Scream Films Rewrote the Rules of Horror by Ashley Cullins (via Entertainment Weekly).

"It won't be the same. On the flip side, I do care about this character so much, and I care so much about the people that care about her. I hope that someday – even if it's 20 years from ­now – the Core Four gets back together on screen."

Savoy Brown has played Mindy Meeks-Martin since 2022's Scream. Making up the rest of the Core Four is Mindy's twin brother Chad (Mason Gooding), their friend Tara (Ortega), and Tara's older sister Sam (Melissa Barrera).

Alongside Savoy Brown and Gooding, the cast of Scream 7 includes Neve Campbell's return as Sidney Prescott, along with Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers and David Arquette as Dewey Riley – despite his character meeting an untimely end in 2022's Scream.

And he's not the only one: Matthew Lillard, who played Stu Macher in the first Scream movie, and Scott Foley, who played Roman Bridger in Scream 3, are also both returning for round seven despite both their characters dying in previous installments.

Scream 7 arrives in theaters on February 27, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming horror movies to add to your watchlist.