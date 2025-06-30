The Sandman season 2 release schedule: what time is Volume 1 on Netflix?

Ready for a final adventure with the Endless? The Sandman season 2 marks the end of the show with a batch of final episodes set to be released this summer. In usual Netflix fashion, it's going to be a split release, so make sure you write down the release date in your calendar. Below, we look at The Sandman season 2 release schedule, which will include an unexpected bonus episode.

The upcoming final season sees the return of Dream (Tom Sturridge), Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Despair (Donna Preston), Delirium (Esmé Creed-Miles) and more familiar characters, as well as new additions like Orpheus (Ruairi O'Connor), Loki (Freddie Fox), Odin (Clive Russell), and Thor (Laurence O'Fuarain). One of the most exciting new shows getting released this year, we can't wait to see what's in store.

The Sandman season 2 Volume 1 hits Netflix on July 3 at 12am PT and 3am ET in the US and on the same day in the UK at 8AM BST.

That first batch of episodes includes the first six chapters, with the rest of the season arriving later in the month. That means you'll get to wrap up the story in one go before the summer is over! Compared to other Netflix schedules like the one for Stranger Things season 5, that's not too bad.

For more on your region, use the time zone converter.

The Sandman release schedule: when are new episodes out?

As we've come to expect from Netflix, the new season will be split in two batches, with an additional bonus episode to end the show.

The first six episodes of The Sandman season 2 will go live on July 3. Then the series continues three weeks later with the next five episodes, and wraps up with one last episode in the very last day of the month.

Here's the confirmed The Sandman season 2 release schedule for you to peruse:

The Sandman Season 2 Vol.1 Episode 1: 'Season of Mists' - July 3

The Sandman Season 2 Vol.1 Episode 2: 'The Ruler of Hell' - July 3

The Sandman Season 2 Vol.1 Episode 3: 'More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold' - July 3

The Sandman Season 2 Vol.1 Episode 4: 'Brief Lives' - July 3

The Sandman Season 2 Vol.1 Episode 5: 'The Song of Orpheus' - July 3

The Sandman Season 2 Vol.1 Episode 6: 'Family Blood' - July 3

The Sandman Season 2 Vol.2 Episode 7: 'Time and Night - July 24

The Sandman Season 2 Vol.2 Episode 8: 'Fuel For the Fire - July 24

The Sandman Season 2 Vol.2 Episode 9: 'The Kindly Ones' - July 24

The Sandman Season 2 Vol.2 Episode 10: 'Long Live the King' - July 24

The Sandman Season 2 Vol.2 Episode 11: 'A Tale of Graceful Ends' - July 24

The Sandman Season 2 Bonus Episode 12: 'Death: The High Cost of Living' - July 31

Where to stream The Sandman season 2

The Sandman season 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix. As long as you are subscribed to the service, no matter your tier, you will be able to watch from its release day.

The Sandman season 2 episode count: how many episodes are there?

As you can see in our The Sandman season 2 release schedule, the show clocks in at twelve episodes. That's two more chapters than the first season released back in 2022, which only had ten.

Season 2 marks the end of the show, as it was announced in January this year that the series would not return for another season. Netflix attributed the cancellation to creative reasons. It came in the wake of a series of allegations accusing Sandman creator Neil Gaiman of assault and abuse, which he denies.

