Netflix unveils episode titles for The Sandman season 2 and reveals an unexpected surprise for fans

After The Sandman's early cancellation, fans are finally getting some good news from Netflix with the announcement of a special bonus episode. The extra chapter is set to be released on July 31, one week after the end of The Sandman season 2.

Along with this welcome surprise, Netflix has unveiled all episode titles for season 2, which is separated in two volumes – Vol. 1 contains episodes 1-6, while Vol. 2 follows with episodes 7-11. That means episode 12 is the bonus chapter (aka Vol. 3, perhaps).

The titles, as shared by the streamer on Twitter, are Season of Mists, The Ruler of Hell, More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold, Brief Lives, The Sons of Orpheus, Family Blood, Time and Night, Fuel for the Fire, The Kindly Ones, Long Live the King, A Tale of Graceful Ends, and Death: The High Cost of Living. Each episode title reveal is paired with a first-look image, which you can see below.

12 final chapters of THE SANDMAN await.Vol. 1 (episodes 1-6) releases July 3Vol. 2 (episodes 7-11) releases July 24Plus, a special bonus episode releases July 31See you in the Dreaming. pic.twitter.com/NzU7VALC7VJune 3, 2025

The upcoming final season sees the return of the Endless, including Dream (Tom Sturridge), Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Despair (Donna Preston), and Delirium (Esmé Creed-Miles). In the new episodes, we will get to meet new characters like Orpheus (Ruairi O'Connor), Loki (Freddie Fox), Odin (Clive Russell), and Thor (Laurence O'Fuarain).

The Sandman premiered on Netflix back in 2022 with great success, which led the streamer to renew the series for a second season. However, it was announced in January this year that the series would not return for another season.

Netflix attributed the cancellation to creative reasons. It came in the wake of a series of allegations accusing Sandman creator Neil Gaiman of assault and abuse, which he denies.

The Sandman season 2 Volume 1 hits Netflix on July 3, with Volume 2 arriving on July 24. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream right now.