Netflix renews The Sandman for season 2

Netflix has renewed The Sandman for more episodes – and author Neil Gaiman is already teasing what's to come from the new installment: a sit-down with the Endless siblings, and a rematch between Tom Sturridge's Morpheus and Gwendoline Christie's Lucifer.

Taking to social media on November 2, almost 13 weeks after the fantasy outing premiered on the streamer, the platform shared a video that sees Morpheus's Helmet of Dreams emerge from a pile of sand. "The dream continues," it explains, as the accompanying quote from Gaiman reads: "There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus & the rest of them... Now it's time to get back to work. There's a family meal ahead... And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell."

The show was watched for 69.5 million hours in its first week, before doubling that record in its second to 127.5m. It also spent four weeks at the top of Netflix's TV chart, so it's hardly surprising there's more to come. If anything, it's baffling that it look this long for it to be confirmed...

Very much a sprawling epic, where characters dip in and out of Dream's life, The Sandman is based on Gaiman's DC Comics series of the same name. It follows the titular cosmic being as he traverses different worlds to reclaim his tools and restore his realm, having previously been imprisoned by an amateur magic user for 100 years.

In the final moments of its season 1 finale, Lucifer, scorned after Dream bested her in a duel in episode 4, vows to team up with fellow demon Azazel. Together, they plan to invade The Dreaming, the Waking World, and the Silver City – an act that is sure to make "God absolutely livid" and "bring Morpheus to his knees."

Lucifer's not the only one Dream will have to worry about in season 2, though. 'Lost Hearts' also saw his siblings Desire (Mason Alexander Park) and Despair (Donna Preston) plot against him. Fortunately, he'll be sure to have some allies in the form of Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong), Rose Walker (Vanesu Samunyai), Lyta Hall (Razane Jammal), and Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman) – all of whom are likely to return, too.

