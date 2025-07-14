The neverending DCU canon debate is rearing its head again soon, as James Gunn urges fans to listen to the Peacemaker season 2 podcast "to answer all your canon questions"

James Gunn has seemingly opened up the ongoing DCU canon debate again – and told fans they need to listen to a new Peacemaker season 2 podcast to get the answers they need, as prompted by an exchange between the DC Studios boss and a fan on social media.

"The follow-up to Superman is a little different [than] what one might expect…" Gunn wrote on Threads yesterday (June 13), sharing a promotional video for Peacemaker season 2's San Diego Comic-Con panel, followed by a merman emoji.

"Wait… is that an Aquaman emoji?" a fan asked. "And it reminds me… since Jason Momoa was in Peacemaker season 1 as Aquaman, is his character now canon in the new DCU?"

"Nope and nope," Gunn replied. "Watch the season and you'll see. And listen to the Peacemaker Podcast coming soon to answer all your canon questions."

While the first season of Peacemaker wasn't part of the DCU (Creature Commandos, which debuted in December 2024, was the first small-screen installment in the new universe), Gunn has previously said that the events of the show so far are still canon – except for the Justice League cameos, which included Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's the Flash, in the season finale.

He said that season 2 "will kind of deal with" the issue of those cameos, but it still remains to be seen what exactly that will entail. There will definitely be links to the new DC movie Superman, though, not least because of Peacemaker star John Cena's cameo in the film. "We see a bunch of other characters later on in the season from other parts of the DCU and from Superman. There might even be one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show," Gunn teased earlier this year.

Peacemaker season 2 arrives on HBO Max on August 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming DC movies and shows on the way in 2025 and beyond.