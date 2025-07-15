James Gunn says the DCU is leading to something that isn't "what everyone thinks," and the next season of Peacemaker will hold clues
James Gunn says he knows whose story is being told in the current DCU, and it's not who we might expect. Speaking to ScreenRant, Gunn has explained that, much like he felt his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy was ultimately about Rocket's journey, there's a similar character at the heart of the new DCU - but we might be surprised about who it actually is.
"Yeah, I don't think it's Krypto's story," Gunn jokes when asked if Superman's dog might be the new DCU's main connective tissue. "I think I do know whose story it is, and it probably isn't anyone that anyone would ever expect."
What's more, the central story of the DCU is indeed quietly building to a major event, but according to Gunn, it's going to be different from any of the ideas that are commonly rumored.
"It's not what anyone thinks. It's not what anyone would guess," says the filmmaker. "But I think if people watch the next season of Peacemaker, they'll see where a lot of these things are going, and have a little bit more of a sense of maybe what can happen."
Indeed, the first trailer for Peacemaker season 2 seemed to hint that there is another reality and another Peacemaker separate from the one occupied by the characters in Peacemaker season one (presumably the previous DCEU). A new trailer, currently shown only in theaters, confirms this idea, indicating that Peacemaker season 2 will involve the anti-hero and his friends jumping between universes, potentially aiming to replace their counterparts in the new DCU.
Peacemaker season 2 will be released on August 21 on HBO Max in the US, and Sky in the UK. For more, check out our guide to all of the upcoming titles in DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and all other upcoming DC movies to put on your release radar.
