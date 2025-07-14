With both of James Gunn's DCU projects imprisoning major Superman villains in Belle Reve, fans hope we're building towards a Legion of Doom team-up

DC fans are hopeful that a major supervillain team-up could be coming to James Gunn's new DCU, especially after the way Superman ended. But before we get any further, be warned: there are Superman spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you haven't seen the movie and don't want to know what happens!

Well, if you've got this far, you'll know that Superman ends with Lex Luthor heading behind bars – the bars of Belle Reve, specifically. In DC Comics, Belle Reve is a prison that houses incarcerated supervillains and other metahuman criminals and has also been used as a base for both Task Force X and the Suicide Squad.

In Creature Commandos, the animated HBO Max that kicked off DCU Chapter One last December, Amazonian sorceress Circe was also locked up in Belle Reve after her plan to attack the nation of Pokolistan was foiled by the titular team.

"Not enough people talking about how these two are in Belle Reve right now," one fan pointed out on Twitter, alongside photos of Superman's Lex Luthor and Creature Commandos' Circe. "No way we don't get the Legion of Doom."

"That’s what I was thinking! Both of these arch nemeses are in Belle Reve now," someone else replied. "If I were to guess the villain from [The Brave and the Bold], Lanterns and more will be locked away until our first [Justice League] movie or even the Chapter’s end."

"I can imagine her turning Lex into a hairless cat after getting tired of him ranting about Superman," another fan tweeted.

The Legion of Doom is a group of supervillains that originated in the '70s animated series Challenge of the Superfriends, who have since been incorporated into other DC comics, games, and on-screen adaptations. Assembled by Lex, other members include Bizzaro, Riddler, and Scarecrow.

