The Witcher season 3 to release in two parts as first trailer arrives

Netflix has confirmed The Witcher season 3 will release in two parts this summer. Volume 1 launches globally on June 29 and Volume 2 releases on July 27.

The streamer revealed the news alongside a new teaser and first-look at the show. "Now for the first time I understand real fear," Geralt says at the beginning of the trailer as he prepares to fight a mysterious foe. Elsewhere in the short clip, Ciri can be seen riding away from the Wild Hunt as Yennefer and Jaskier look like they're in big trouble. The trailer ends with our trio being pursued by a brutal creature...

There will be eight episodes in total in the new season, but it's not yet clear how these will be split across the two volumes yet. The news comes after the first official poster was released too, which you can see below.

This is the biggest update we've had on season 3 since the news broke that this will be Henry Cavill's final outing as the White Wolf. When The Witcher season 4 begins, it will be Liam Hemsworth donning the iconic wig.

Speaking about the decision, Cavill said: "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also told GamesRadar+ how excited she was about Hemsworth joining last December. "I think that it's just a new chapter for us," she said. "And I think new chapters bring new energy and that people will find things to love."

