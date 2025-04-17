The Sandman season 2 trailer teases a terrible family reunion, reveals long-awaited two-part release date

After a three-year hiatus, The Sandman is returning to our screens – and with the rest of the Endless in tow.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Destiny (Adrian Lester) summons the Endless: Dream (Tom Sturridge), Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Despair (Donna Preston), and Delirium (Esmé Creed-Miles). Dream doesn't know why they've been summoned – and it looks like we'll all find out together once the season premieres.

Destiny and Delirium are just two of the many new additions to the cast, which include, Orpheus (Ruairi O'Connor), Loki (Freddie Fox), Odin (Clive Russell), and Thor (Laurence O'Fuarain).

The Sandman: Season 2 | Date Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The series premiered on Netflix back in 2022 and was watched for 69.5 million hours in its first week, before doubling that record in its second to 127.5m. The streamer renewed the series for a second season in November 2022, and production began in June of 2023 before being forced to shut down due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

It was announced back in January that the series would not return for another season, with showrunner Allen Heinberg saying that they knew they only had enough material for one more season: "We are extremely grateful to Netflix for bringing the team all back together and giving us the time and resources to make a faithful adaptation in a way that we hope will surprise and delight the comics' loyal readers as well as fans of our show."

The Sandman season 2 Volume 1 hits Netflix on July 3, with Volume 2 arriving on July 24.